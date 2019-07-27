Annual Westfield car show helps support local veterans

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual car show in Westfield is raising money to help military members combat PTSD and stress in a unique way.

Westfield Fairgrounds was filled with classic cars and dozens of people for the third annual Veterans Classic Auto Show.

The fundraiser was for, and hosted by Warriors Art Room. They’re a non-profit organization that provides art supplies and studio space to veterans, active military members and their immediate family.

We spoke with the founder of Warriors Art Room, Steve Jones, who is also a Marine Corps vet. Jones told 22News, he sees a huge change in military members after they begin using art to express themselves.

“It really provides that outlet to get what you’ve been pushing down inside and to get it expressed outside through some type of medium,” said Jones.

Warriors Art Room also has a new facility. It’s located at 360 Elm Street in Westfield.

All of the money raised at Saturday’s auto show will go towards art supplies, the new facility, and outreach.

