SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s youth advisory board held their annual conference at the Basketball Hall of Fame Friday morning.

At the conference, students presented their works from the past year that focuses on topics like mental health amongst teens, PSA’s on drugs and alcohol, a children’s book on internet safety, datamining and others. The youth board includes a total of 47 students and 22 graduating seniors that will be recognized for their hard work.

Keiara Hawes, a junior at Chicopee High School, says many students should participate because it gives young minds a chance to speak up, “Getting involved is so important because not, there’s so many times where people are like, ‘Oh I don’t like this, this doesn’t work, this is not working for me.’ There’s so many things you can do with that. Like, the world would never move and the world would never change with all of our technological progression, with our technological advancement, our societal advancement would never change if this person who didn’t like something, didn’t speak up and say that, and that is exactly what getting involved is.”

The meeting brings in community members like police officers, educators and community members to celebrate the accomplishments of the young students. Members of the youth advisory board are also involved in Stop the Swerve campaigns and internet safety presentations at local schools.