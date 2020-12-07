SPRINGFEILD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another busy night for Bright Nights in Springfield as the holiday season continues.

Traffic along Sumner Avenue entering Forest Park Sunday night reflected the continued popularity of the legendary light show now in its 26th consecutive season.

Visitors were a mix of first time visitors along with families who’ve made it a point to pay Bright Nights a visit at least once during the holiday season.

“It’s a blast,” said Travis Lamothe of Belchertown. “We try to come every year when the opportunity presents itself.”

“We liked it all and all the reindeer jumping over the cars,” said Rebecca Garrant who traveled from Northbridge for the acclaimed holiday light show.

This 26th year of Bright Nights will continue to delight visitors right through January 6.