Another Soldiers’ Home veteran resident with Covid-19 passes away

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 90 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Office of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported an additional veteran resident death at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, bringing the total to 93.

Out of the 93 veterans who died at the home, 76 tested positive for Covid-19, 16 tested negative and one is unknown. The veteran who passed away on Wednesday had Covid-19 and was receiving care at the skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center, according to HHS.

The state also reported the following on Wednesday:

75 veteran residents have tested positive

56 veteran residents have tested negative

Resident locations: 103 residents are onsite 28 residents are offsite

28 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

0 residents are receiving acute care offsite

A total of 84 employees have also tested positive. Several investigations into the Covid-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke are underway.

You can read more about the Covid-19 outbreak below.