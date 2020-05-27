Another Soldiers’ Home veteran resident with Covid-19 passes away

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Office of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported an additional veteran resident death at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, bringing the total to 93.
Out of the 93 veterans who died at the home, 76 tested positive for Covid-19, 16 tested negative and one is unknown. The veteran who passed away on Wednesday had Covid-19 and was receiving care at the skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center, according to HHS.
The state also reported the following on Wednesday:
- 75 veteran residents have tested positive
- 56 veteran residents have tested negative
- Resident locations:
- 103 residents are onsite
- 28 residents are offsite
- 28 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center
- 0 residents are receiving acute care offsite
A total of 84 employees have also tested positive. Several investigations into the Covid-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke are underway.
