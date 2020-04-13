Another veteran has died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke; 88 more test positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran has died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, totaling the number of 38 deaths in the facility.

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home spokesperson Karaonovich Brooke provided 22News with the following update Sunday night:

38 veterans residents deaths (32 positive test, 6 negative)

88 veteran residents have tested positive

99 veteran residents have tested negative

8 veteran residents have pending results

78 employees have tested positive

222 employees have tested negative

Soldiers’ Home has continued to move veterans within the building to semi-private rooms to encourage social distancing. The facility is still in partnership with Holyoke Medical Center where 44 residents have been taken to be monitored and cared for.

The state called in the National Guard, quarantined patients, and increased nursing staff to slow the spread of the virus. Due to the death toll increasing, prosecutors have launched an investigation, separate from state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

The Military Friends Foundation plans to use donated funds to purchase iPads for Holyoke and Chelsea Soldiers’ Homes so veterans can connect with their families. Each of the resident’s family members has been notified of recent developments.