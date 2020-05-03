Another veteran passes away, 84 deaths total at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One more veteran from the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has passed away Sunday, bringing the total to 84 deaths.

According to Health and Human Services, 80 veteran residents have tested positive for Covid-19 and 61 have tested negative. Of the deaths reported, 71 tested positive, 12 tested negative and one test is still pending. Sunday’s update includes one death, with the resident testing negative.

The following is updated statistics from HHS:

80 residents have tested positive

61 residents have tested negative

0 residents have pending tests

81 employees have tested positive

HHS said the Soldiers’ Home continues to ensure proper use of PPE and close monitoring of residential care. The facility is also continuing to post for and hire permanent staff for additional help.