Another veteran passes away at Soldier’ Home in Holyoke; death toll rises to 57

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The death toll at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has once again increased.

According to a recent report sent by the facility’s spokesperson Brooke Karanovich, there are now 57 veteran residents dead. 48 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, seven tested negative, one person is still awaiting results, and one still remains unknown.

The latest veteran resident who passed away tested positive for COVID-19 and was on DNR. The resident was being treated at the hospital.

As of Saturday, 91 veteran residents have tested positive for the virus in the facility and 74 residents have tested negative. Four veteran resident’s results are pending. There are now 81 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Karanovich states the home is conducting a gap analysis to help establish a comprehensive hiring and recruitment plan. The analysis aims to ensure an optimal staffing ratio that aligns with industry standards on Hours Per Patient Day (HPPD). There has been continuing focus on quarantine zones for COVID-19 positive residents, enforcing the use of PPE, monitoring supply, and an increase of disinfection protocols.

Federal prosecutors and the Massachusetts Attorney’s General Office are both conducting separate investigations.