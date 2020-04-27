Another veteran with Covid-19 passes away at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 77 deaths total

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke who tested positive for Covid-19 has died on Monday, according to the state.

The Office of Health and Human Services reported a total of 77 resident deaths at the Soldiers Home with 66 testing positive for Covid-19. Ten veteran residents tested negative and one cause of death is unknown.

There are currently 83 veterans with Covid-19 and 64 who have tested negative. Two test results are pending. The number of employees with the virus remains at 81.

In late March, the superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home was put on paid administrative leave after information about the death of 11 veterans and the Covid-19 outbreak at the facility was released.

The state has since deployed the National Guard to assist at the facility and both the state and federal authorities have launched separate investigations into the deaths and virus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home.

Additional nursing staff and a clinical command team have been brought in to provide support as well as personal protective equipment coaches to provide additional coaching to staff to ensure proper use.

The state says as veteran residents continue to be cared for, they will keep a close eye on their status and symptoms.