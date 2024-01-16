SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another winter storm has hit the northeast and our region, this time bringing with it snow and ice, and freezing temperatures.

Clean up was underway Tuesday night as another winter storm barreled through western Massachusetts, leaving snow, slush, and ice. And there was plenty of it to shovel up!

“Basically its all hands on deck at all times,” said Stephen Gonneville, General Manager at Interstate Towing. “We have to be prepared with many people that we can have working to keep the roads open.” Residents across the region, armed with bags of salt, snow blowers and shovels. That clean up seen here in the city of Springfield, as plows began clearing the roads and walkways.

This as snowy and icy roads have caused spin outs and crashes throughout the region, and with the temperatures expected to stay below freezing throughout the night, towing companies are preparing for a slippery morning commute.

Gonneville adds to take your time out on the roads, “Use caution. Go slow. Heed the warnings. Especially if you see any trucks out there working. Please slow down and move over and let us do our job.”

Gonneville also advises drivers to get up a little bit earlier than usual to give themselves plenty of time to prepare for their morning commute.