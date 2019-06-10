Anti-pipeline protesters to demonstrate ahead of Longmeadow vote

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Longmeadow will be holding stand-outs Monday, to voice their opposition to a proposed natural gas pipeline.

There are plans involving Columbia Gas and Tennessee Gas to build a new metering station on Shaker Road in Longmeadow. Tennessee Gas says the improvement projects are needed to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to customers in western Massachusetts.

However, members of the Longmeadow Pipeline Awareness Group will be holding stand-outs on Monday to voice their opposition to this expansion of a natural gas pipeline.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the purpose of the standouts are to urge Longmeadow residents to vote “yes” on Question 2, a nonbinding resolution on Tuesday’s town ballot.

A “yes” vote would be in favor of asking the Select Board to investigate the town’s purchase of land designated for a natural gas metering station.

The 2019 annual town election will be held Tuesday, June 11 from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Longmeadow Community House.

The group will be gathering from 7:00 to 9:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Forest Glen Rd. and Longmeadow St. (Route 5), and again from 4:00 to 6:00 in the evening.