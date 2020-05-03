Senior living community treated to classic car parade in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senior residents of the Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing retirement community were treated to a dazzling show of nostalgia Sunday with a classic car parade.

Cars of New England joined three other classic car groups to treat the Loomis residents. They ranged from classic hards, hot rods and one-of-a-kinds, which paraded around the grounds of the community Sunday morning.

22News spoke with resident Meredith Weiderman who said it was a treat to see.

“It was nice to get out in the sunshine and see friends and entertainment. And we just enjoyed the whole thing,” Weiderman expressed.

The cars paraded for about a half hour through the 24 acre property on the banks of Lake Massasoit.