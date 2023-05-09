BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s one of the most anticipated events in New England, the Brimfield Antique Fair is back in action!

It’s the feeling of nostalgia to be found at this fair that drives much of its success, bringing in not only avid ‘antiquers’ but anyone looking to connect the past with the present.

“I think it brings people back to their childhood, I think it brings people back to a time of happiness,” said Mettao Feliz, a vendor.

Vendors and buyers come from all over the world to show off or search for hidden gems.

“I really like the people, the environment is lovely and I’m a thrifter by heart so I just like to wander,” said Adele Reilly of Chicopee.

Vintage clothing, furniture, jewelry… just some of the seemingly endless array of items to chose from.

“This is the biggest antique show in the United States. There’s over 3,000 vendors at any given time,” said Cara Marcous, owner of Juniper Vintage. Marcous has been coming to this fair since before she could even walk! Fast forward to now, the passion for all things vintage is overwhelming.

“It’s something that we really love. It’s amazing to see everyone from, you know, their teenagers that come to set up, and then you’ve got people that are in their 90’s,” said Marcous.

“If it brings me joy, I hope it brings someone else joy. Like the nostalgia aspect of, ‘I had this shirt as a kid, or my mom had it or this would be great as a gift or something,’ all that aspects. It gets very personal. It’s more than a piece of fabric at that point,” said Louis Orelland, a vendor.

The Brimfield Antique Show runs until this Sunday, May 14th…and will return for additional runs in July and September.