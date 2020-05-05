Antonacci Family Foundation donates funds to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Giving Tuesday” has become a tradition at the beginning of the holiday season. But with many non-profit organizations hurting around the world, it’s seeing a comeback in May.

As part of their Millions of Meals initiative, the Antonacci Family Foundation made a $125,000 donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts that will result in a donation of 500,000 meals to pantry’s shelters and other locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

Though this is a tough time for everyone including non-profits, the Antonacci Family Foundation told 22News that their goal remains the same.

“We’ve taken the approach that we need to take care of our own backyards,” Frank Antonacci said. “So if there’s non-profits or organizations in your community and if you still can, you should support them through this.”

The food will be distributed over the next several weeks.