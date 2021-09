SPRINGFIELD, Mas. (WWLP) – One person is injured and 14 people are without a home after a fire broke out in a Springfield apartment building Saturday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews responded to an apartment building at 663 State Street after reports of a fire Saturday afternoon.

One person suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

It’s unknown how the fire started at this time. The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad are investigating.