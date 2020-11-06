Apartment fire leaves 7 residents without home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An apartment fire on Central Street in Springfield has left seven people without a place to call home Thursday. 

The Springfield Fire Department said no injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the seven people forced out of their home.  

Crews were called to the apartment fire on 310 Central Street before 6 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire. Officials say the fire appears to have started in a second-floor apartment. 

The fire department’s Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. 

