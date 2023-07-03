SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews put out an apartment fire at a complex on Patton Street in Springfield Monday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the building around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. The fire hydrant was gushing water onto the street.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire. There is no word yet on what caused the fire, but the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.