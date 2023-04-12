LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police and Fire Department were involved in a search for a dog at Laurel Park Wednesday morning.

22News Reporter Duncan Maclean was at the search and said that the police were searching in the waters on the Laurel Street side of Laurel Park for a dog. A neighbor called about a distressed dog early Wednesday morning.

Rescue crews were able to locate the dog, as it was stuck in the mud, and they were able to pull the dog out of the mud. Police said that the dog seemed to have been stuck for most of the night.

It is reported that the dog is currently in distress. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.