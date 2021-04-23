Appeal denied for man convicted of 2004 murder in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man convicted of a murder that occurred in 2004 has been denied a new trial or a reduction in his sentence.

In 2017, a jury found Benjamin Martinez guilty of murder in the first degree on the theory of extreme atrocity or cruelty when the body of Caridad Puente was found in a closet of her Springfield apartment on June 9, 2004.

According to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, Martinez filed for an appeal claiming the judge excluded certain evidence the defendant sought to introduce, and omitted certain jury instructions, resulting in reversible error. Martinez also argues that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to establish that he committed the offense.

During the trial, Martinez said he bought heroin from the Caridad Puente and claimed that another person was responsible for killing the victim. Martinez said his blood was found in the victim’s apartment because he accidentally injured himself while unsuccessfully injecting heroin.