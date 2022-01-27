Appliance fire at Balliet Elementary School causes temporary evacuation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and staff at the Balliet Elementary School in Springfield were asked to evacuate the building Thursday morning for a fire.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews put out a fire in a coil heating appliance used to warm up coffee after the appliance had malfunctioned. Classes were in session at the time, students and staff were evacuated from the building for safety.

Piemonte said the fire was confined to the appliance only. No injuries were reported.

