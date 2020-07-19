Appliance stores see surge in AC sales during heat wave

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a saying among people who sell air conditioners during a heat wave about customers rushing out to buy an air conditioner, after they lose one night of sleep.

But as the temperature approached 100 degrees in western Massachusetts this weekend, many families refused to risk losing even one night’s sleep because of the intense heat.

Salesman Joel Brissette at Manny’s Appliances in Wilbraham told 22News, customers started coming in Saturday, the first day of this projected heat wave. He said there are concerns among older people facing a limited capacity at community cooling centers.

“With the challenges now, especially when you have certain areas for cooling elderly and others, it’s gotten real challenging, especially when it gets so hot outside, it’s terrible,” Brissette said.

Customers in their search for just the right air conditioner to meet their specific needs kept the sales staff busy Sunday afternoon right up until closing.