SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) is accepting applications for a home for sale in Hampden County.

GSHFH is a housing ministry that is dedicated to strengthening communities by empowering low-income families to change their lives and future generations through homeownership and home repairs, according to a news release sent to 22News from GSHFH.

They work in partnership with different people to build and repair simple and affordable housing. GSHFH has helped around 100 local families make their dream of homeownership a reality over the last 35 years.

Photo courtesy of GSHFH

Those eligible to apply are required to meet the following:​

Pre-pandemic employment history should be stable.

Must be employed on a full-time basis (at a former job or a new job) at the time of application and beyond.

Income must be within HUD limits for your family size (above the minimum and below the maximum allowed).

The deadline to apply for the home is Thursday, March 30th. To apply, visit Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity’s website.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity, helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for a deserving family in Hampden County,” said GSHFH Executive Director Aimee Giroux.