LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduating seniors from East Longmeadow, Longmeadow or Minnechaug Regional high schools of Italian heritage are eligible to apply for scholarships from Longmeadow’s UNCIO chapter.

The scholarships are $1,000 each. Students must submit a resume, a 500 to 1,000-word essay discussing their Italian heritage, and a copy of their official high school transcript by 5 p.m. on May 13, 2022.

Application forms are available at each high school’s office and on the Longmeadow UNICO Facebook page, or by emailing longmeadowmaunico@gmail.com.

UNICO is an Italian-American service organization that provides community support through various charitable works and donations.