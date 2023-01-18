SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced that Springfield residents can now apply for the City Council’s 2023 Working Groups.

The Working Groups are meant to engage the public when it comes policy recommendations for the city. Springfield residents and business owners are encouraged to submit their names for consideration.

“I think that we have great expertise from residents and professionals across the city of Springfield and as a local government we need to do better at bringing people to the table,” said Lederman.

There are several different Working Groups, including “Neighborhood Quality of Life,” and “Digital Equity & Internet Access.”

The applications for each Working Group can be found on the city’s website. For kore information, click here.