Appointments still hard to find as state saves vaccines for those needing second dose

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Booking an appointment continues to be a free-for-all, and it has many people glued to their computers, every day, hoping they’ll get lucky.

“Every day I spend hours, looking and getting into the site, and seeing there is no vaccine,” said Kathleen Mortimer of Easthampton.

Waiting in the queue has been one of the more frustrating parts of the process. Kathleen Mortimer came to find out all her time waiting in it, was a waste.



“I spent two and a half hours on it Monday and I finally got in, and I’ve only been able to get in twice,” said Mortimer. “It finally went down to 15 minutes, but then the window popped up and said your wait time now is 24 hours now, try back again.”



A tweet on the state’s mass.gov page revealed that first dose appointments at some of their mass vaccination sites were already full. Once again, the state says a limited federal supply is keeping them from opening up more appointments, but they are also saving a portion of their supply for second-dose appointments.



Based on reports from residents, it seems the 211 helpline for seniors without internet access hasn’t been all that reliable.



“I don’t know if I got kicked out of their waiting list or if something happened in their phone system,” said Deborah Banas of Easthampton. “Well here I am all ready to get an appointment before they opened it up today, but then when they were all booked today, why didn’t I get a phone call? It’s crazy.”

As many seniors continue to wait for the day they can get an appointment, a week from Thursday, teachers and child care workers will be able to start booking their first dose appointments.