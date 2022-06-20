WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children aged 6 months to 4 years old are now eligible to receive the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Here in the state appointments will be available for booking beginning Tuesday, and there will be over 400 locations in the coming weeks.

The Pfizer vaccine consists of three pediatric doses and the Moderna vaccine consists of two.

Western Massachusetts residents are hopeful parents will take this time to vaccinate their young ones.

Cindy Pleau of West Springfield said, “It’s a vaccine. Children have been vaccinated since they were born. It’s not any different than that and it’s going to protect them.”

Both vaccines are free, and you do not need insurance or an I.D. to be vaccinated.

Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their doctor’s office directly.