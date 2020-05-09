April unemployment rates rival the Great Depression

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 20 million jobs were lost in the month of April alone bringing the nation’s unemployment rate to almost 15 percent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting that every industry has faced losses.

In just 2 months the unemployment rate went from a historic low of 3.5 percent to nearing rates that rival the Great Depression. Nearly all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the 2008 Recession is now lost.

Locally, restaurants and the rest of hospitality industry have been decimated by the pandemic.

Ross Giombetti President of Giombetti Associates told 22News, “95 percent of their staff have been furloughed or laid off and transitioned to unemployment. It’s been very difficult for them it’s been very emotional for them. they are trying to figure out what the new norm is going to look like.”

The state will begin to ease into a phased reopening in less than two weeks. However, many people are still hesitant about returning to restaurants, bars, and sporting events, which is expected to further impact many industries.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has already announced that all large events in the city this summer are canceled.

These restrictions will be in effect until Labor Day.