Arbors Assisted Living residents receive Mother’s Day parade from loved ones

More than 100 cars lined up on memorial drive Sunday afternoon, full of people ready to ‘wow’ their moms on this Mother’s Day.

Family and friends of residents at the assisted living facility waved signs, honked horns and yelled greetings to the delight of residents.

Lois Anne Maharne, an Arbors Assisted Living resident told 22News that it, “It was nice to get outside.”



Lois’s husband, George Maharne, said he was surprised at the number of cars in the parade procession.



Maharne told 22News, “It was much bigger than I expected. We have seven different cars with our family in it.”

Residents said it was a nice alternative to typical Mother’s Day celebrations.