Are outdoor fires permitted in your city or town?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the city of Springfield, it is illegal to have any type of outdoor fire.

In some local towns, it’s legal to have a small, contained fire in a fire pit but not in Springfield. The Springfield Fire Department said the city is too populated, making it dangerous to start a fire.

You cannot have any outside fire unless it’s for the purpose of cooking.

“You can cook on a gas grill, you can cook on a wood-fired grill or you can cook on a small cooking fire where you can cook hot-dogs or hamburgers or something like that on an open flame,” Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi explained. “But you can’t have a bonfire or outside fire…just for the sake of having a fire.”

If you are unsure what the rules are in your city or town regarding fires, you can contact your local fire department.

It’s also important to remember that fireworks are not only dangerous but illegal in Massachusetts. So just leave it to a professional.