Are there enough supplies in the U.S. to protect you from the coronavirus?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Congressmen Richard Neal met with local hospital officials on Friday. Hospital officials addressed the need for testing as well as more medical supplies to prepare for a possible shortage.

About $8.3 billion is being allocated to combat the coronavirus in the U.S. That money will be used for testing – in an effort to find treatments, vaccines, and a cure. Congressmen Richard Neal said it’s imperative to listen to professionals in the medical community.

“This is the time when careers come to the for this is the time when we honor those people who do this every day,” said Neal. “We are fortunate to have a national institute of health in America that is second to none in the world.”

Area health officials are concerned that if the virus progresses the way it has in China, the supply level in the U.S. might not meet the need. As of right now, there isn’t a shortage of supplies for the medical community.

Congressmen Neal also added that hospitals have been reaching out to nursing homes to make sure procedures are in place to protect the elderly because they’re more at risk for the coronavirus.

So far, 14 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus and more than 200 are infected. But again, locally there are no cases of COVID-19 in western Massachusetts.