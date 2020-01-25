Are you prepared for this tax season?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season has begun, now millions of workers should have received their W-2 tax form from their employer, so what now?

Before you file your taxes, always check for any incorrect information.

Look out for things like the correct spelling of your name, the accuracy of your earnings, and the correct Social Security number.

Depending on your income, age, and filing status, you may not be legally required to file taxes at all, but don’t assume that you don’t need to file if your earnings were low.

If you have worked for multiple employers in the last year, you will likely receive a tax form from each of your employers.

Make sure to wait until you have all of your W-2 forms before filing your taxes.

If you’re missing a W-2 form, you can contact the IRS helpline using the number at the bottom of your screen.