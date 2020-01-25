Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer

Are you prepared for this tax season?

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tax taxes 1040 form_148923

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season has begun, now millions of workers should have received their W-2 tax form from their employer, so what now?

Before you file your taxes, always check for any incorrect information.

Look out for things like the correct spelling of your name, the accuracy of your earnings, and the correct Social Security number.

Depending on your income, age, and filing status, you may not be legally required to file taxes at all, but don’t assume that you don’t need to file if your earnings were low.

If you have worked for multiple employers in the last year, you will likely receive a tax form from each of your employers.

Make sure to wait until you have all of your W-2 forms before filing your taxes.

If you’re missing a W-2 form, you can contact the IRS helpline using the number at the bottom of your screen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories