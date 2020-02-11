Are you registered to vote in your hometown?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, you can either ask your local clerk’s office or check online.

The Massachusetts presidential primary this year is March 3. If you don’t think you’ll be able to vote that day, you can request an Absentee Ballot or have a family member do it for you.

You’ll need to turn in the absentee ballot application by noon on March 2, the day before the primary. You can check your voter status online using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website or by calling your local clerk’s office.

Matt Witaszek, a West Warren Voter, told 22News that all American citizens should get out and vote.

“Yeah, I’m going to check into it to make sure I’m still good to go, I’m registered to vote where I’m from. I think voting is very important,” said Witaszek. “You have that right as an American citizen, why not take advantage of it?”

If you try registering to vote twice, it’ll come up as a duplicate and be rejected by the clerk’s office. The deadline to register to vote online for the presidential primary is Wednesday, February 12.

Early voting begins Monday, February 24 and runs through February 28.