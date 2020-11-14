Are you visiting family this Thanksgiving? You might want to rethink your plans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is out with a strong message to residents of the Commonwealth; small gatherings are causing a major increase in COVID-19 cases.

The state is pleading with residents, Thanksgiving needs to be different this year. No extended family and friends around the table, just immediate family. While disappointing, some residents hear the message loud and clear.

“It will be a little smaller this year usually we have all the cousins over but it will just be immediate family this year,” said Jonathan Hermanson of Springfield.

Through public data and contact tracing, officials are learning that small gatherings are causing the second wave of COVID.

If families don’t change their Thanksgiving plans, COVID could have a much more widespread impact on Christmas plans.

Gov. Baker said, “If people want to have that kind of holiday season, a safe holiday season. One where businesses are open and available to have people who work there and people shop there.”