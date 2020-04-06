Area nursing homes taking immediate action to prevent COVID-19 infections

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Local nursing homes have taken immediate action to prevent the virus from infecting more residents and staff.

Several residents and staff members tested positive recently at JGS LifeCare’s Jewish Nursing Home in Longmeadow. JGS said they took aggressive steps to quarantine anyone with close contact and are actively monitoring all residents and staff for symptoms.

They also said they’re following state and federal regulations and implemented a no visiter policy to reduce the risk of infection. Springfield Mayor Sarno also confirmed that 43 people at the Chapin Center Nursing Home tested positive for the coronavirus and one person has died.

The city said the nursing home is taking appropriate measures in response to this outbreak, which includes a deep cleaning of the facility and having all staff wear PPE’s.