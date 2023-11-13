SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts is proud to announce its involvement in bringing the renowned Argentinian duo, César Lerner and Marcello Moguilevsky, to Western Massachusetts for the Libertad! Artist-in-Residency.

Scheduled to take place from November 28th to December 2nd, this residency aims to foster diversity, interfaith dialogue, and cultural understanding through the captivating power of music.

As part of the Libertad! Artist-in-Residency, Lerner and Moguilevsky will conduct educational workshops at the Springfield Conservatory for the Arts, Northampton High School, Lander-Grinspoon Academy, and Williams College. These workshops aim to engage children and adults of all faiths and races, emphasizing the unifying force of music.

The dynamic duo will also host a masterclass and jam session on November 29th at The Parlor Room, providing an opportunity for musicians and music enthusiasts to experience their unique blend of klezmer, tango, jazz, and folk music.

The highlight of the residency is the multicultural concert extravaganza scheduled for November 30th at the Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity. This concert promises an immersive experience, showcasing the duo’s musical prowess and cultural fusion.

Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges and education in combatting racism and bigotry. “At a time when antisemitism is at an all-time high, we are excited to help bring César Lerner and Marcello Moguilevsky to Western Massachusetts through the Libertad! Artist-in-Residency,” she said.

Marcello Moguilevsky highlighted the universal language of music, stating, “Music is often considered a universal language that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers. It has the power to evoke emotions and create connections between people from different backgrounds.”

César Lerner expressed his enthusiasm for the residency, saying, “Both Marcello and I look forward to our artist-in-residency in Western Massachusetts. We have had the pleasure of performing in Western Massachusetts in the past and have always enjoyed the vibrancy of the Jewish community in this area. Now, we look forward to bringing our Jewish and Argentinean heritage to a wider audience.”

Joey Baron, the producer of The Libertad! Artist-in-Residency explained the significance of the term “libertad” (liberty in Spanish) for the duo. It represents musical freedom, reflecting their improvisation, and is also the name of one of Buenos Aires’ main thoroughfares in the old Jewish Quarter.

The Libertad Artist-in-Residency is made possible through the generous support of various organizations, including the Mass Cultural Council, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, the Northampton Arts Council, and several local institutions and businesses. Corporate sponsors for the project include Davis Financial Services and Florence Bank.

For those interested in attending the events or seeking more information, tickets are available at Dream Up Events. This collaboration showcases the power of music to transcend cultural boundaries, promoting unity and understanding in western Massachusetts.