Armata’s Market distribute holiday meals one month after fire destroys building

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Armata’s Market, the popular Longmeadow food market that was affected in a November fire, is still distributing holiday meals this week.

This was a way for their loyal customers to get their traditional holiday meals, and Armata’s has been overwhelmed by how many orders they’ve gotten.

The plaza on Shaker Road that housed Armata’s Market was burned down in a November fire but that didn’t stop Armata’s from getting their popular meals out to customers for the holidays. Their owner said they sold out of their meals online Sunday, leading up to the drive thru.

Store owner of Armata’s Market, Alexis Vallides, told 22News, “It’s amazing all the support we have gotten and new customers who heard what happened just to support a local business.”

“I have always loved Armata’s. They are so nice and their meats are unbelievable, they’re so good. They are great people. I really want to see them back in business as soon as possible,” added Longmeadow resident Lauren Barnes.

The meals for pick up Thursday included steak tip marsala, chicken francese, and lasagna. Altogether, they’ve sold 500 meals and 1,000 meat orders. Vallides said they are getting by in a commercial kitchen rented out for them by the town.

Their long term plan is to rebuild back at their home on Shaker Road, but they are also looking at sites in Enfield. They’re hoping by February or March to have something up and going again.