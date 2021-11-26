Plaza Fire: Impact on the Longmeadow community

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – While the state fire marshal’s office is trying to figure out what caused a fire in Longmeadow that destroyed six businesses, the impact of the loss is being felt by the community.

This Longmeadow fire left a hole behind. A staple store of the holiday season is now suddenly gone. Many are still feeling the recent impact of the lose of Armata’s Market, “Last minute things that we might have needed. A milk, bread, some eggnog, we’d come running over right here” said John Alifano Longmeadow.

Alifano told 22News he has been walking distance from Armata’s Market since he moved to the area in 1970.

He heard the sirens Tuesday morning.

This devastating fire took 13 fire departments and ten hours to completely extinguish. Longmeadow Fire Chief, John Dearborn said “A little unusual how much fire was here when we arrived we were behind the eight ball right from the start

Despite the devastating loss Wednesday was a rallying cry. Employees were able to get people what they needed for Thanksgiving from turkey meals to pies. Armata’s, despite the situation they are in, still made sure to give back to their community, and provided cooked meals to families in need through the Salvation Army as well as first responders who answered the call.

Alexis Vallides, owner of Armata’s Market said “we’re more than appreciative of them and we’re gonna go and bring them some food as well. ”

And with a loss like this regular customers like John are hoping the business can get back on its feet. “I hope and pray that you come back *that you rebuild and and recover completely from this because the neighborhood really needs you” said John Alifano of Longmeadow.