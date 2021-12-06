Armata’s Market in Longmeadow opens temporary location

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two weeks after a fire destroyed Armata’s Market in Longmeadow, business continues.

They still plan on providing food to customers this holiday season despite losing everything in that fire back on November 23. Business will start operating out of the commercial kitchen at the recently closed Longmeadow Senior Center on Maple Street. It’s right next to the new Longmeadow Adult Center which opened in early November.

“We spoke last week with staff, we came out with a menu that we will be posting on Facebook late this week. From there we will distribute via delivery and popup locations and refrigerated truck so everyone can pick up their goods. The process has been very challenging for myself and my staff but the love from the community, the support that has been behind us, it’s been amazing and we appreciate it all,” said owner Alexis Vallides.

A GoFundMe was set up for business owners and employees impacted at the Maple Center Shopping Center. As of Monday, $55,915 has been donated out of a $75,000 goal.

Armata’s will be using the commercial kitchen until the end of the year. Owners are looking at commercial space for a temporary location in Longmeadow and Enfield for after the holidays. They eventually hope to rebuild the store at its original location on Shaker Road.