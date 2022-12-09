LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The popular shopping spot Armata’s Market is one step closer to returning to its own brick and mortar location.

The Longmeadow Planning Board has approved the site design for Armata’s Market and they hope to begin construction as soon as January. Armata’s Market was part of a bustling shopping plaza in Longmeadow that was destroyed by a fire in November of last year.

The market plans to take up residence at it’s former space at some point next year now that the Longmeadow Planning Board has approved the site plans submitted by property owner Pun Longmeadow Realty. Although the exterior of the plaza will have a new aesthetic, Armata’s won’t be making any big changes.

“We really want to stay true to who we are. We don’t want to be too big, we’re we kind of loose, the feel, the authentic and hometown feel that Armata’s has. We’ll still have all the same departments, we’ll probably expand our bakery and prepared foods just a little bit more and make things just a more comfortable shopping experience for everyone,” said Alexis Vallides, President of Armata’s Market.

A representative from the Longmeadow Planning Board said the Maple Center Plaza will be occupying the same footprint and developers will be salvaging what they can. The parking lot will be repaved and access to the plaza from maple road will become two way.

As for what’s next, the landlord will continue working with the town of Longmeadow to make sure everything is up to code.