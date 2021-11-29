Armata’s Market: One week after the Longmeadow fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been nearly a week since a fire destroyed a popular shopping plaza in Longmeadow, and people are still grappling with the loss. 22News spoke with a local woman who had seen what’s left of the building for the first time today.

Although it’s been six days since the fire destroyed businesses at Armata’s plaza, it will take much longer to rebuild what was lost. The Longmeadow Fire Department continues sift through the rubble. Although no one was physically hurt last Tuesday, the emotional pain is still there. 22News spoke to one woman who use to live in Longmeadow. She drove by the damage for the first time today.

“We were devastated. I come through here a lot at Armata’s to pick up stuff. We actually know some of the Armata family who live in Suffield and every year we used to get our Christmas wreaths here. We will miss this shop.” said Linda Rodger of Suffield.

A GoFundMe page remains open to the public with a goal of $75,000. More than $10,000 has been raised so far. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.