LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Armata’s Market has announced they will not be returning to their former location at Shaker Road plaza in Longmeadow.

On November 23, 2021, six shops in the Longmeadow shopping plaza, including Armata’s Market, were destroyed by a fire that officials said started in a common attic space.

The business had plans to rebuild their Longmeadow location at the Shaker Road plaza but on Thursday they announced that due to high rebuilding costs and a lengthy timeline, Armata’s Market will not be returning to the plaza.

"This Longmeadow community is special and we will always carry with us all the wonderful memories at our first home on Shaker Road," said the business on social media.











Last year, Armata’s Plaza relocated to the Village Mart in Hampden at 43 Somers Road, where they are still located.