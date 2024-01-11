WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Armbrook Village Senior Living in Westfield will be hosting a special flag-raising ceremony to celebrate their Purple Flag for Dementia Care on Thursday.

According to a news release from Armbrook Village, Purple FLg recognizes providers who go above and beyond in services for those with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.

To achieve a Purple Flag, Armbrook Village bonded to 60 practice recommendations for the care of people living with dementia, and identified essential and valuable standards in making a difference in dementia care, and support.

At the flag-raising ceremony, Massachusetts State Senator John Velis, Massachusetts State Representative Kelly Pease, a representative from Westfield Mayor McCabe’s office, Amanda Waterfield, the Executive Director of the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, Christopher Carter, the President of Purple Flag for Dementia Care, and more will be in attendance.

The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Armbrook Village. There will be a brief recession following the flag-raising.

Purple Flag was launched in 2019 and is a collaboration between the Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA), the Institute for Senior Living Education (ISLE), and the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter.