Suspects dressed like police in Holyoke home invasion arrested, held pending dangerousness hearing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two armed home invasion suspects who were allegedly dressed like police officers are being held in custody pending a dangerousness hearing after their arraignment on several charges on Tuesday.

The Holyoke Police Department said 47-year-old Jahmal Brangan and 29-year-old Jose Alberto Santana, both of Holyoke, were each charged with home invasion, armed robbery while masked, impersonating a police officer, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon and breach of the peace.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, police received a call about an armed home invasion at 47 Vernon Street. While listening to the phone call, dispatchers directed the officers to that address where they found two suspects trying to run from an apartment building.

After police did their investigation, it was determined that the suspects fit the description given by the victims. The victims described the suspects as masked, armed and “dressed like cops.”

Officers allegedly found several pieces of police-like gear and clothing in the stairway of the building the suspects had run out of. The items found included a realistic-looking pellet gun (revolver), two black vests with the letters “POLICE” on the front and back, and black baseball hats with “Police” on it.

Flashlights, an electronic device broadcasting live police radio traffic, dark clothing, and a gold police-type badge were also located.

Brangan and Santana were arraigned on Tuesday in Holyoke District Court. A date for their dangerousness hearing was not immediately available.