Armed man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Springfield detectives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were able to disarm and arrest a Springfield man after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at detectives during an investigation on Thursday.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said detectives began looking for Jason Semprit, 21, after receiving a tip that he was illegally armed. Officers located him on School Street getting into a car while holding an item in his waistband and attempted to pull him over.

Semprit allegedly got out of the car while it was moving and took off on foot, leaving the car to crash into a police cruiser. He also ignored all commands to stop running. Detectives eventually caught up with Semprit, however, he allegedly pointed his gun at two detectives with his finger on the trigger.

The detectives were able to take control of the gun and arrest him. Walsh said the gun seized from Semprit was reported stolen out of South Carolina. Over 80 bags of heroin and more than $300 in cash were found in the vehicle.

Semprit is facing 10 criminal charges including carrying a firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and resisting arrest.