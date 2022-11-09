HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of the Armour building in Holyoke will be transitioned into a coworking space after a collaborative workspace program was awarded.

Canal Row, LLC was granted $75,000 to repurpose a portion of the Armour building on Race Street into a coworking space. It will help create micro offices, workspaces, meeting rooms, and include furnishings.

Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega, and MassDevelopment Vice President of Community Investment Shyla Matthews were joined by state and local officials in Holyoke to celebrate the Collaborative Workspace Program awards, which total $1,197,000 to 39 organizations in 23 communities.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia said, “The building that was once a storehouse for beef is about to become a lighthouse for innovation.”

“Communities across Massachusetts are realizing the power of collaborative workspaces and their ability to energize local economies,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are thrilled to award nearly $1.2 million to support collaborative workspaces of all types that will empower innovators across various sectors to build relationships, access equipment and grow their businesses.”

“The Commonwealth’s economy works best when companies and entrepreneurs can work together to spur innovation and bring new ideas to life,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Collaborative workspaces provide the space and tools to make this happen, and our administration is proud to support the build-out and development of these facilities across Massachusetts.”

“From commercial kitchens to makerspaces to shared offices, we are proud to fund facilities that offer entrepreneurs and emerging businesses the space and tools they need to grow,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “MassDevelopment’s Collaborative Workspace Program has proven to be an effective resource for locally based organizations looking to develop these kinds of spaces in their community.”

“Collaborative workspaces create space for innovation, often times by breathing new life into underused properties – like here at the Armour building in Holyoke,” said Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba. “Congratulations to the 39 organizations located across every region of the Commonwealth who are receiving funding this year.”

“Collaborative Workspace grants fuel an increase in Massachusetts-based innovation spaces and businesses, and MassDevelopment is grateful for the Baker-Polito Administration’s continued support of this program,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “Since 2014, nearly $11 million in grants have helped artist and maker spaces, collaborative kitchens, incubators, and other coworking organizations study feasibility, purchase equipment, and improve facilities.”

The Baker-Polito Administration announced a total of $143 million in grant awards made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal for 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities. The program funds economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction, and infrastructure.

Collaborative Workspace Program Awards: