SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The former Kavanagh Furniture Store on State Street in Springfield is finally getting a facelift thanks to the latest round of ARPA funding.

Mayor Domenic Sarno Wednesday announcing the eighth round of funding awards for 20 businesses totaling nearly five million dollars. Another $2.1 million dollars was awarded to DM Renaissance Development who will rehab the old Kavanagh building on State Street. Plans for the building include 12-thousand square feet of commercial retail space, as well as 30 affordable housing units.

“This project could not happen without the gap funding support from the ARPA funds. So if that wasn’t available we wouldn’t be talking about this project today because it’s a sizable project and the costs are tremendous,” said Donald Mitchell President at RDC LLC

Work on the building is expected to begin in late January. It’s estimated to take about 14 to 16 months to complete.