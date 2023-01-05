SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arraignment was held on Thursday in Springfield District Court for a robbery suspect who grabbed a Springfield officer’s gun.

Joseph Gonzalez, 41, of Springfield was not in court on Thursday but his attorney has put in a not guilty plea on his behalf. The judge has waived Gonzalez’ presence in court but he will be held without the right to bail.

Officers received a report of an armed robbery at Metro PCS on Armory Street around 12:25 p.m. on December 27th, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Gonzalez allegedly pulled out a knife and took some cash from the register.

An officer chased after him following the incident which ended in a violent struggle. A Good Samaritan, Pedro Perez, that was driving by the incident got out of his car and helped the officer detain Gonzalez.

During the struggle, the suspect allegedly grabbed the officer’s firearm and fired it, shooting his own finger. Gonzalez was arrested and taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.

Gonzalez has been charged with:

Armed & Masked Robbery

Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder (3 Counts)

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Assault & Battery to Disarm a Police Officer

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Larceny of a Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Assault & Battery

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (2 Counts)

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for January 11th.