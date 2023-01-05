SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arraignment was held on Thursday in Springfield District Court for a robbery suspect who grabbed a Springfield officer’s gun.
Joseph Gonzalez, 41, of Springfield was not in court on Thursday but his attorney has put in a not guilty plea on his behalf. The judge has waived Gonzalez’ presence in court but he will be held without the right to bail.
Officers received a report of an armed robbery at Metro PCS on Armory Street around 12:25 p.m. on December 27th, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Gonzalez allegedly pulled out a knife and took some cash from the register.
An officer chased after him following the incident which ended in a violent struggle. A Good Samaritan, Pedro Perez, that was driving by the incident got out of his car and helped the officer detain Gonzalez.
During the struggle, the suspect allegedly grabbed the officer’s firearm and fired it, shooting his own finger. Gonzalez was arrested and taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.
Gonzalez has been charged with:
- Armed & Masked Robbery
- Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder (3 Counts)
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
- Assault & Battery to Disarm a Police Officer
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Larceny of a Firearm
- Resisting Arrest
- Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
- Assault & Battery
- Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (2 Counts)
A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for January 11th.