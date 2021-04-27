Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 18 people within 20 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 18 arrests including two domestic assault-related arrests within 20 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 932 calls for service from April 6 through April 25. Officers arrested 18 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests and two domestic assault-related arrests. An individual was arrested for mental health warrants, two arrests for protective custody, and two juvenile arrests or summons.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.

April 7, 2021 at 3:36PM Eddie Omar Guadalupe (29) of Springfield was arrested on West Avenue for; OUI–DRUGS DRUG, POSSESS CLASS B (COCAINE) DRUG, POSSESS CLASS B (SUBOXONE) LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR OUI, OPER MV WITH



April 13, 2021 at 11:57PM 1 ARREST, on Parkview Street for; A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON LEAVE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER



April 14, 2021 at 7:06PM Michele MacCartney (55) of West Springfield, was arrested on Center Street for; WARRANT ARREST



April 20, 2021 at 10:21PM Bankole Awosika (34) of Springfield, was arrested on Center Street for; CREDIT CARD, IMPROPER USE UNDER $1200 c266 §37B(f) CREDIT CARD, FORGE OR UTTER FORGED c266 §37C(c) FALSE ID INFORMATION, ARRESTEE FURNISH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT WARRANT ARREST



April 22, 2021 at 10:34AM 1 ARREST, on Prospect Street for; A&B ON FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

