Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 18 people within 25 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 18 arrests including one domestic assault-related arrest within 25 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 977 calls for service from February 7 through March 3. Officers arrested 18 individuals, including or summons/warrant arrests, one domestic assault-related arrest.

The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of the persons arrested for domestic violence charges are not publicly announced before their court arraignment.

February 8, 2021 at 12:13AM Laura McIntosh (34) of Suffield, CT was arrested on Highland Avenue for; Warrant Arrest



February 13, 2021 at 12:28AM Sherri Harrell (49) of Granby, was arrested on West Street for; OUI-Liquor OR .08%



February 21, 2021 at 1:12AM Kaitlin Jeanine Bates (25) of Middletown, CT was arrested on Center Street for; OUI-Liquor OR .08% Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Marked lanes violation



February 23, 2021 at 3:59PM Daniel Herring (45) of Ludlow was arrested on Fuller Street for; Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest Warrant Arrest



February 28, 2021 at 4:55PM Eden Dorothy Brothers (31) of Ludlow, was arrested on Center Street for; Warrant Arrest License suspended. operate motor vehicle with operation after suspension or revoked registrations Uninsured motor vehicle Speeding



March 1, 2021 at 3:09PM Ethan Diego Fitzgerald (25) of Ludlow, was arrested on Hubbard Street for; Warrant Arrest



March 1, 2021 at 6:03PM Joey Fitzgerald (43) of Ludlow, was arrested on Sewall Street for; Drug possession Class B (Cocaine) Drug possession Class A (Heroin) Firearm with defaces serial number, receive Possession of ammunition without ID Card

