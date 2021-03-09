Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 18 people within 25 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 18 arrests including one domestic assault-related arrest within 25 days.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police responded to 977 calls for service from February 7 through March 3. Officers arrested 18 individuals, including or summons/warrant arrests, one domestic assault-related arrest.
The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of the persons arrested for domestic violence charges are not publicly announced before their court arraignment.
- February 8, 2021 at 12:13AM
- Laura McIntosh (34) of Suffield, CT was arrested on Highland Avenue for;
- Warrant Arrest
- February 13, 2021 at 12:28AM
- Sherri Harrell (49) of Granby, was arrested on West Street for;
- OUI-Liquor OR .08%
- February 21, 2021 at 1:12AM
- Kaitlin Jeanine Bates (25) of Middletown, CT was arrested on Center Street for;
- OUI-Liquor OR .08%
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- February 23, 2021 at 3:59PM
- Daniel Herring (45) of Ludlow was arrested on Fuller Street for;
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- February 28, 2021 at 4:55PM
- Eden Dorothy Brothers (31) of Ludlow, was arrested on Center Street for;
- Warrant Arrest
- License suspended. operate motor vehicle with operation after suspension or revoked registrations
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Speeding
- March 1, 2021 at 3:09PM
- Ethan Diego Fitzgerald (25) of Ludlow, was arrested on Hubbard Street for;
- Warrant Arrest
- March 1, 2021 at 6:03PM
- Joey Fitzgerald (43) of Ludlow, was arrested on Sewall Street for;
- Drug possession Class B (Cocaine)
- Drug possession Class A (Heroin)
- Firearm with defaces serial number, receive
- Possession of ammunition without ID Card
- March 3, 2021 at 6:23AM
- Elizabeth Powell (36) of Ludlow, was arrested on Highland Avenue for;
- Warrant Arrest
- Warrant Arrest
- Resist Arrest