Arrest made in connection with Stanley Park homicide

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An arrest has been made in relation to the Stanley Park homicide investigation.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, the suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

The victim’s body was discovered around 3:30 p.m Thursday in the park, located at 400 Western Ave., near the Kensington Ave. entrance. The area was blocked off for most of the day and evening but has since reopened.

22News is in court for the arraignment and we will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.