Arson and Bomb squad investigate house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews with the Springfield Fire Department were working from 3 a.m. on a house fire in Springfield.

The fire, located on 27 Groveland street, left three people displaced. There were no injuries reported. 22News was on the scene of the fire and saw that damage was most apparent on the upper levels and porch of the home.

Crews were seen by 22News reported Kristina Kincade leaving Groveland street to tend to a fire on Alden street also in Springfield.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of that fire.